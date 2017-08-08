21-Year-Old Woman Charged In Apple Valley Hit-&-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old woman has been charged in an Apple Valley hit-and-run that resulted in a serious injury.
Kate Moon made her first appearance in court Tuesday morning. She’s charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm, a felony, in connection to the Aug. 6 incident.
Apple Valley police say the hit-and-run happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the 15000 block of Glazier Avenue. A pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Moon, fled from the scene after the collision.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim was walking on the sidewalk but moved 3 feet into the roadway to avoid sprinklers at a business. That’s when the SUV struck him with the front passenger side of the vehicle. Witnesses say the victim rolled onto the hood of the vehicle and then off the passenger side.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man is expected to recover from his injuries.
Moon later surrendered herself at the police station. She allegedly admitted to hitting the victim and that she was drinking alcohol prior to the collision.
Moon was released from court Tuesday on her own recognizance, with conditions, and is due back in court on Oct. 4.