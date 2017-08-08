3 Days After Bombing, Bloomington Mosque Holding Solidarity Event

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just three days after a Bloomington Mosque was fire bombed, the Dar Al-Farooq Mosque is opening its doors to the public.

The event will feature speakers, food and a show of solidarity from other faith and community leaders.

The investigation into Saturday’s attack is being led by the FBI. They released an image of their special command center in Brooklyn Center dedicated to handling tips about the investigation.

All hands on deck!: A rare look into the Command Center of #FBIMinneapolis investigation into the explosion at the Dar Al Farooq Comm. Ctr. pic.twitter.com/EoPHJEVhZD — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) August 7, 2017

They also tweeted about the work that is going into investigating the bomb reminents, and the clues they may reveal about the bomber.

#FBIMinneapolis Bomb Techs: Just one part of the response to the explosion at the Dar Al Farooq Center #ourtoppriority pic.twitter.com/Ho5cB3jLpQ — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) August 8, 2017

But this evening the Mosque is opening its doors to try and show this faith community is like so many others.

Imams from this mosque and others will speak, including political leaders like Sen. Al Franken will address the crowd. There will also be food and hospitality — all an attempt to let neighbors know what this faith community is all about.

Where the bomb struck, some things remain unchanged.

“When the bomb exploded there, some of the shrapnel caused this damage at the Imam’s desk,” Imam Hasad Zaman.

But inside that same office is also a literal basket of kindness: more than 200 messages of support from Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie.

Zaman read one of the messages.

“May god’s peace and love carry you all in this time of hurt. We love and care for you. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” Zaman read.

Zaman says this kind of support is bolstering the mosque and its worshippers, who are hoping for a large turnout to show solidarity.

Another show of support, a GoFundMe Page, has raised more than $75,000 from more 1,800 supporters for repairs.

Zaman had special praise for Gov. Mark Dayton, who called the attack an act of terrorism.

“He used the ‘T’ word and until he did that it was not considered OK to call this a terrorist incident. That is was it is,” Zaman said.

Zaman is sharply critical of President Trump who two days before his election came to Minnesota with harsh words for the states Somali population.

At the time, then-candidate Trump said, “here in Minnesota, you’ve seen firsthand the problems … with large numbers of Somali refugees coming into your state”

Zaman wonders why the President has not addressed the attack.

“He was able to come to Minnesota on the eve of his election and talk about Somalis as a problem,” Zaman said. “He does not seem to care about this incident and that needs to be questioned.”

The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.