4 Things To Know: Trump, Opioids & The Final Mankato Practice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the 4 things you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

Number One: 6 Months Of The Trump White House

Six months have passed since Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States.

According to a new CNN poll, many Americans don’t have much faith in the billionaire businessman. It shows the president’s approval rating is 38 percent.

Only one other newly-elected president had an approval rating below 50 percent at this point in his presidency.

That was Bill Clinton, who was at 44 percent.

Number Two: Opioid Crisis

President Donald Trump will take part in a briefing on the opioid crisis along with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Currently, the president is on a two-week working-vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Monday, Trump held an hour-long call to discuss tensions in North Korea and called out the media on Twitter.

Number Three: T-Mobile’s 55-Plus Plan

T-Mobile is dialing up baby boomers.

This week, the company is launching its 55-plus plan.

People 55 and older can get two cellphone lines with unlimited calling, texting and data for $60 a month.

Number Four: Goodbye, Mankato

It’s the end of an era in Mankato.

The Minnesota Vikings will wrap up their final day at training camp before moving to their new facility in Eagan.

Fans catching the last day of practice will be able to watch Latavius Murray in action.

The running back missed all offseason practices and the first 10 days of training camp while rehabbing his right ankle.

The Vikings open the preseason Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.