Best Ways To Celebrate World Humanitarian Day In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron Ideally, World Humanitarian Day would be commemorated every day of the year. Thankfully, neither clock nor calendar are stop watches to humanitarian activity. The midsummer mid-week and weekend of August 19, when World Humanitarian Day will be observed, offers opportunities to volunteer and celebrate summer through charitable events. Neighbors will be helping friends, families, local communities and one another.

Susan G. Komen Twin Cities 3-Day Walk

Minneapolis, MN 55401

(800) 996-3329

ww5.komen.org

Date: Month Aug. 18, 2017 to Aug. 20, 2017 at 7 a.m. Walkers will take a vigorous three-day stroll through Twin Cities neighborhoods to raise funds to fight cancer. The goal of the 60-mile walk is to raise a minimum of $2,300 to promote cancer research and support public health outreach programs for men and women. Under the personal guidance of a Komen-3 Day coach, participants will walk a minimum of 20 miles per day in this walk-a-thon. Volunteers are invited to help organize and execute the event.

Twin Cities Team Hope Walk

Purgatory Creek

13001 Technology Drive

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

(952) 334-2211

www.hdsa.donordrive.com

Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. This walk and 5K run raises funds to combat Huntington’s Disease. Check-in is at the Pavilion. Walkers and runners of all endurance levels are invited. It’s a great opportunity to receive a free athletic shirt, compete for prizes, and get a handsome finish line photo of you, the indomitable walker and 5K sprinter. The money raised to improve the lives of those who cope with Huntington’s Disease makes the event enduring.

Meals On Heels

Nicollet Island Pavilion

40 Power St.

Minneapolis, MN 55415

(612) 623-3363

www.mealsonheelsevent.org

Date: Aug. 17, 2017 at 6 p.m. Meals On Wheels, the meal delivery program for seniors and the disabled, has taken a hit. Stepping in to fill the void is the swank Meals On Heels fundraiser. Although taking place on August 17, this gala is a humane way to kick off World Humanitarian Day. Attendees are encouraged to don black tie, cocktail finery, and glam footwear with great looking soles. Highlighting the evening will be the Swank Soles competition. All proceeds will support Minnesota’s Metro Meals On Wheels program. Related: Meals On Wheels’ Struggles In Twin Cities