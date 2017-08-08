Best Ways To Celebrate World Humanitarian Day In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron
Ideally, World Humanitarian Day would be commemorated every day of the year. Thankfully, neither clock nor calendar are stop watches to humanitarian activity. The midsummer mid-week and weekend of August 19, when World Humanitarian Day will be observed, offers opportunities to volunteer and celebrate summer through charitable events. Neighbors will be helping friends, families, local communities and one another.
Susan G. Komen Twin Cities 3-Day Walk
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(800) 996-3329
ww5.komen.org
Date: Month Aug. 18, 2017 to Aug. 20, 2017 at 7 a.m.
Walkers will take a vigorous three-day stroll through Twin Cities neighborhoods to raise funds to fight cancer. The goal of the 60-mile walk is to raise a minimum of $2,300 to promote cancer research and support public health outreach programs for men and women. Under the personal guidance of a Komen-3 Day coach, participants will walk a minimum of 20 miles per day in this walk-a-thon. Volunteers are invited to help organize and execute the event.
Twin Cities Team Hope Walk
Purgatory Creek
13001 Technology Drive
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
(952) 334-2211
www.hdsa.donordrive.com
Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
This walk and 5K run raises funds to combat Huntington’s Disease. Check-in is at the Pavilion. Walkers and runners of all endurance levels are invited. It’s a great opportunity to receive a free athletic shirt, compete for prizes, and get a handsome finish line photo of you, the indomitable walker and 5K sprinter. The money raised to improve the lives of those who cope with Huntington’s Disease makes the event enduring.
Meals On Heels
Nicollet Island Pavilion
40 Power St.
Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 623-3363
www.mealsonheelsevent.org
Date: Aug. 17, 2017 at 6 p.m.
Meals On Wheels, the meal delivery program for seniors and the disabled, has taken a hit. Stepping in to fill the void is the swank Meals On Heels fundraiser. Although taking place on August 17, this gala is a humane way to kick off World Humanitarian Day. Attendees are encouraged to don black tie, cocktail finery, and glam footwear with great looking soles. Highlighting the evening will be the Swank Soles competition. All proceeds will support Minnesota’s Metro Meals On Wheels program.
LSS North Mankato Meals On Wheels Delivery
LSS Senior Nutrition
Gus Johnson Plaza
413 N. 4th St., Suite C
Mankato, MN 56001
(507) 625-8970
www.getconnected.mankatounitedway.org
Date: August 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Meals On Wheels in Mankato is ongoing. Volunteers deliver balanced meals to home bound disabled residents and seniors in Mankato and the North Mankato area. World Humanitarian Day is a good day to begin getting connected. Volunteers must have their own vehicles. They can arrange their own schedules, train with another volunteer, or work alone or with a buddy. The senior nutrition center provides delivery routes and instructions. It’s a volunteer opportunity where families can get involved.
Eric Paslay Live On The Levee With Brandon Lay
Veterans Memorial Levee Park
20 Ramsey St.
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 319-0737
www.mnliveonthelevee.com
Date: August 19, 2017 at 3 p.m.
Eric Paslay and special guest Brandon Lay will give a landmark live performance at Levee Park. These Nashville recording artists, hailing respectively from Texas and Tennessee, have become the heart throbs of Hastings. Wherever they go, their fan base increases. Proceeds from their World Humanitarian Day benefit concert will go to the non-profit United Heroes League and the Hastings Area Rotary Club.