Rookie Mpls. Police Officer Accused Of Threatening Wife’s Life

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis police officer is accused of threatening to shoot his wife in the head one day before he was sworn into the department, according to a report and charges filed in Dakota County.

Ahmed Jama, 29, faces a felony count of threats of violence in connection to the Aug. 1 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, an Apple Valley police officer responded on Aug. 2 to a residence on the 12000 block of Glenbrook Way, Apple Valley on the report of a past action domestic assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who reported she got into an argument with her husband, Jama, the evening before. She said Jama returned home at 11 p.m. and the two began arguing. During the argument, Jama allegedly threatened her, saying he’d shoot her in the head and get away with it.

The victim told police she was afraid of Jama, didn’t feel safe and had never been threatened like that before by him.

According to the complaint, Jama is a licensed peace officer and his duty weapon was inside the residence at the time he allegedly made the threat.

Jama later gave a voluntary statement to the police department and admitted they had argued, but claimed it was more of a discussion and denied making the threat.

According to the Star Tribune, Jama was sworn in as a member of the Minneapolis Police Department on Aug. 2, the day after the incident. He is reportedly now on probation with the department and has been placed on administrative leave.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told the Star Tribune that the Office of Police Conduct Review would be investigating the incident.

If convicted, Jama could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.