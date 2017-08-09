4 Things To Know: North Korea Threatens Guam, Glen Campbell’s Death & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From continued tensions with North Korea to the death of legendary country singer Glen Campbell, here are the four things to know for Wednesday, Aug. 9.
North Korea Tensions Continue
North Korea says it’s studying operational plans for a missile strike against military bases in the U.S. territory of Guam. This came just hours after President Donald Trump warned the North it will be met with “fire and fury” if they continue to threaten the U.S. A U.S. intelligence assessment suggests North Korea now has the ability to produce a nuclear warhead small enough to fit atop a missile.
10 Years Since The Financial Crisis
It’s been a decade since the global financial meltdown. Ten years ago today, French bank BNP Paribas blocked withdrawals from hedge funds that specialized in U.S. mortgage debt. That day marked the beginning of a credit crisis that caused investment bank Lehman Brothers to collapse a year later, ushering in the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009.
Death Of Glen Campbell
The music world is mourning the loss of Glen Campbell. The country and pop star passed away yesterday in Nashville after battling Alzheimer’s disease. He had hits like “Rhinestone Cowboy” and at the height of his career — was one of the biggest names in show business. Glen Campbell was 81-years-old.
Book Lovers Day
In case you needed an excuse to sit down with a novel or classic piece of literature, today is National Book Lovers Day! Long before people could get e-books on Kindles and Nooks, books first used calf skin or parchment for pages. Original book covers were created with wood and were usually leather-covered.