Police Seek Help Finding Missing Alexandria Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who went missing Tuesday night.
The Alexandria Police Department says 15-year-old Jasmine Block was last seen at her home along McKay Avenue at 10:30 p.m. She was wearing black and red pajama pants and an unknown top.
She is described as standing about 5-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with a tan complexion and curly brown hair.
Anyone with information on Block’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Alexandria police at 320-763-6631.