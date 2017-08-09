Police Seek Help Finding Missing Alexandria Teen

August 9, 2017 9:34 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who went missing Tuesday night.

The Alexandria Police Department says 15-year-old Jasmine Block was last seen at her home along McKay Avenue at 10:30 p.m. She was wearing black and red pajama pants and an unknown top.

(credit: Alexandria Police)

(credit: Alexandria Police)

She is described as standing about 5-feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with a tan complexion and curly brown hair.

Anyone with information on Block’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Alexandria police at 320-763-6631.

