Charges: Woman Strangled Aunt In Argument Over Vicodin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old West St. Paul woman is accused of strangling her aunt after her aunt threatened to tell others about her illegal purchases of Vicodin.
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday Divina Sulentich faces one count of second-degree murder with intent in connection to the death of her aunt, 60-year-old Mary Sulentich.
Divina Sulentich is accused of strangling her aunt on July 8 or July 9 when her aunt threatened to tell others about Divina’s illegal purchase of Vicodin and from whom she was purchasing it from. She allegedly broke her aunt’s cell phone before strangling her on a bed.
According to the criminal complaint, Divina Sulentich told police she then stayed in the apartment all day on July 9 contemplating what she should do. She then left in the victim’s car on July 10 without reporting her death. Police discovered the body on July 12.
Authorities say the medical examiner determined the victim’s cause of death to be fractured thyroid cartilages on each side of her neck, which is consistent with manual strangulation.
If convicted, Divina Sulentich could face up to 40 years in prison.