Charges: Man Rubbed Himself On Woman In Cub Foods

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old St. Paul man faces charges after he allegedly rubbed his exposed genitals earlier this week on a woman shopping for groceries.
Joshua Jeremy White is charged with one count of fifth-degree nonconsensual sexual contact, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Monday incident, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.
According to a criminal complaint, White was eyeing customers around noon at the Cub Foods on Old Hudson Road when he removed his penis from his shorts, approached a woman from behind and thrust his hips toward her.
When the woman turned around, White walked away and concealed himself, surveillance video showed. Authorities noted that the victim was born in 1947, making her around 70 years old. She told investigators she thought someone was trying to steal her purse.
Security officers apprehended White at a nearby liquor store. He later told St. Paul police officers that what he did was a prank, adding that he was just pretending he was going to put his “ding” on the woman, the complaint states. He said he never actually touched her.
If convicted of the gross misdemeanor charge, White could face a year behind bars and/or a fine of up to $3,000. As of Wednesday, White was in custody in the county jail.