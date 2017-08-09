Viral Video Shows People ‘Car Jumping’ In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several drivers recently got a rude surprise while stopped at some Minneapolis intersections.

A video being shared across social media shows people jumping and running on top of cars in north Minneapolis.

The video already has more than 200,000 views on Facebook.

While it might seem like a viral prank, police and drivers say it’s no laughing matter.

“It makes me feel terrible, I would be very upset,” said driver Tiera Jones. “I would probably drive off while they on the car and make sure they hurt theyselves.”

That type of reaction is just one of the concerns police have about the dangerous stunt.

“By doing this, there is a potential that somebody in that vehicle is going to react very negatively because, obviously, it’s their property that’s being damaged,” said Officer Corey Schmidt. “And we could have those conflicts that could become violent.”

The act of jumping and running on cars hasn’t only happened in Minneapolis. More online videos show people doing the same thing while also shouting out the name of a viral prankster.

But what they might think is a joke could actually be a crime.

“It’s a violation of city code or city ordinance for anyone to interfere with vehicular traffic,” Officer Schmidt said. “If there’s any damage that’s done to those vehicles, it’s a violation of state law.”

Police said they have received a couple 911 calls related to the incidents in the video. Investigators also have a copy of it, but they are still working to identify the suspects.

Any of those drivers involved in the video are asked to file a police report if their vehicles sustained any damage.

Tips can be left anonymously at 612-692-TIPS (8477).