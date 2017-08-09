MPD Releases New Online Tool For Police Stop Information

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have unveiled a new online tool that reveals race and demographic information for all police stops in the city.

The data is online for anyone to access and can be broken down by police precinct neighborhood and even time of day.

The department started tracking this information in November. Since then, the Minneapolis Police Department has made 35,000 stops.

The data from police shows since November, 34 percent of those who were stopped were black and 28 percent were white. With another 20 percent described as “race unknown.”

The overall population in Minneapolis shows just 19 percent are black or African American, while 64 percent are white.

The Minneapolis site has been championed by now Interim Chief Medaria Arradondo, who is making his way through the nominating process to become Chief.

The new tool is drawing criticism from the Minneapolis Police Federation.

Union Head Lt. Bob Kroll says he thinks the data should include the information from 911 dispatchers about the ethnic background of suspects being reported by callers.

Kroll says, without that, the “baseline is missing” and “the data can make it appear that there is a police bias” against minorities.

St. Paul rolled out a similar public tracking site a year ago that is not quite as sophisticated.