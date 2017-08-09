City Of Mpls. Holding Public Hearing On Next Police Chief

August 9, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: Medaria Arradondo, Minneapolis Police Chief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis residents can weigh in on the nomination for the city’s next police chief Wednesday afternoon.

The city is holding a public hearing to talk about Medaria Arradondo and his ability to lead the police department. He is currently acting chief.

He joined the Minneapolis Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer and has moved through the ranks.

Some say he’d be a good chief, but others have wondered whether an outsider might be better suited to change the department’s culture.

Last month, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges asked former chief Janee Harteau to resign after an officer shot and killed 40-year-old Justine Damond.

Damond had called 911 to report a possible assault before she was shot.

Today’s hearing is at 1:30 at City Hall. Then, the city council will consider Arradondo’s nomination at its meeting next Friday.

