Rep. Ellison Calls On POTUS To Condemn Bloomington Mosque Bombing

August 9, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Keith Ellison, President Donald Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic National Committee deputy chairman and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison calls it “an outrage” that President Donald Trump hasn’t condemned the bombing of a Bloomington mosque.

The FBI is investigating the Saturday morning explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center. The bombing happened just before morning prayers and caused extensive damages but did not injure anyone.

Ellison represents the area and is the nation’s first Muslim elected to Congress. He issued a statement through the national party Wednesday joining the chorus of Democrats calling on Trump to label the bombing a terrorist attack.

Ellison also condemned Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka’s comments about the explosion. Gorka suggested during an interview on MSNBC that the president had not addressed it because it may have been a hoax orchestrated by Democrats.

