Albert Lea Residents Rally To Save Hospital Services

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents of Albert Lea rallied outside Mayo Clinic in Rochester Thursday asking executives to save their hospital.
Starting in October, patients needing intensive care, labor, delivery and inpatient surgery will have to go to the Austin hospital more than 20 miles away.
Wearing red and white, members of the “Save Our Hospital” group walked around the Mayo buildings carrying signs.
They are asking the Mayo to reconsider a cut in in-patient services.
They say the community’s vulnerable populations need in-patient care close to home.
Organizers also say they will look for a new medical provider if Mayo does not reverse its decision to move its services.