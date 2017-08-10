Stearns County Barn Fire Leaves About 25 Calves Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say about 25 calves died early Thursday morning in a barn fire.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at the Wuertz Dairy Farm in Spring Hill Township, which is about 40 miles west of St. Paul.
When deputies arrived, they found the barn to be fully engulfed in flames. While homeowners were able to open a gate and release several of the cows inside, it’s estimated that around 25 calves perished.
The barn had held 30 cows. After the flames were knocked down, it was determined that the barn was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One Comment
40 miles west of St Cloud, not St Paul….