Detour Ahead: Major I-94 Ramp To Close In Minneapolis Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Commuters in the west metro should prepare for headaches and a long detour as the ramp from Interstate 394 to Interstate 94 in Minneapolis is set to close for the rest of the month.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will happen late Monday night, in time for the Tuesday morning rush hour. The ramp will be closed most of the month, as it’s expected to reopen again on Aug. 28.
In the meantime, a long detour will take drivers south on Highway 100 in a St. Louis Park, east on Highway 62 in Richfield and then north on Interstate 35W to Minneapolis.
MnDOT is advising motorists to give themselves extra time to reach their destinations during the closure, which is needed so crews can make improvements on the ramp.