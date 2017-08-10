Goin’ To The Lake: Hutchinson (Day 1)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All summer long, we’re embracing lake life across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

In this week’s edition of Goin’ To The Lake, Frank Vascellaro and Mike Max hopped in the Mobile Weather Lab and headed west to Hutchinson!

It’s a short drive from the Twin Cities — but it feels like you’re a world away.

Crow River & Hutchinson’s Trails



The south fork of the Crow River flows east for 104 miles from Little Kandiyohi Lake near Willmar right through Hutchinson, and on to the Wright County and Hennepin County line.

On a nice summer day, this part of the river is perfect for canoeists and kayakers. It’s typically gentle with only a few rough patches, which can be great for beginners.

And it seems just about everywhere you look along the Crow River in Hutchinson you’ll find a park or a trail to enjoy. The city is home to 20 different parks.

The Luce Line State Trail also runs right through town, which gives people access to the 63 mile trail that starts in Plymouth. Folks can bike, hike and even ride their horses along the trail

A Visit To York Farm



The best part of coming to a town like Hutchinson is finding those places that most people haven’t heard of.

Mike and Frank found York Farm. A family grows organic fruits there, and they give people a chance to see exactly what life on their farm is all about.

They also host an outdoor concert series in the summer, which wraps up this Friday. Live music starts at 6 p.m. in the barn.

Click here to learn more about how to buy some of the fruit they sell at York Farm, or book a stay in their Well Room.