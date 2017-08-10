Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Shooting Ex-Wife At Her Work

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man who tried to kill his ex-wife at work will spend the next 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors say John Steurer asked his ex-wife if she had any last words, moments before shooting her in North St. Paul at her workplace. She survived, but suffered a collapsed lung and a small intestine injury.
Officers later caught up to him in a Coon Rapids park, where he shot himself in the head after a standoff with police. He survived.
The couple had divorced after 23 years of marriage. Steurer told police he was angry his ex-wife started seeing another man.