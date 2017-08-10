Cast Your Vote To Name The Minnesota Zoo’s Newest Tiger Cub

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with the Minnesota Zoo say their newest female Amur tiger cub is now 3 months old and needs a name.
The Zoo launched a contest through its web site on July 25, and zoo keepers have narrowed it down to three names. They are Amaya, which means Night Rain; Amira, which means Princess; and Vera, which means Faith.
The female cub was born on April 26 and is currently being cared for behind the scenes. You can watch her through the Minnesota Zoo’s Tiger Cub Webcam.
Online voting goes from Aug. 10-16, and people can vote individually once per day. The tiger cub’s name will be revealed Aug. 17.