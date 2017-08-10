‘New Era Has New Threads’: Wolves Unveil New Uniform Design

August 10, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At long last, the Minnesota Timberwolves have revealed a portion of their new uniform designs.

The new uniforms, featuring the “Association” and “Icon” jerseys, will be worn by the team beginning with the 2017-18 season.

The team released a video of the release on Facebook Thursday:


full spacer New Era Has New Threads: Wolves Unveil New Uniform Design
Two additional core uniform designs are expected to be released in the coming months. The unveil also gave a first look at the Fitbit jersey patch.

The new jerseys will be available for purchase beginning on September 29.

The NBA is eliminating home and road uniform designations. Instead, home teams will pick which of their uniforms will be worn at all home games and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform.

wolves uniforms New Era Has New Threads: Wolves Unveil New Uniform Design

(credit: Minnesota Timberwolves)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch