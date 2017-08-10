‘New Era Has New Threads’: Wolves Unveil New Uniform Design

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At long last, the Minnesota Timberwolves have revealed a portion of their new uniform designs.
The new uniforms, featuring the “Association” and “Icon” jerseys, will be worn by the team beginning with the 2017-18 season.
The team released a video of the release on Facebook Thursday:
Two additional core uniform designs are expected to be released in the coming months. The unveil also gave a first look at the Fitbit jersey patch.
The new jerseys will be available for purchase beginning on September 29.
The NBA is eliminating home and road uniform designations. Instead, home teams will pick which of their uniforms will be worn at all home games and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform.