The President sent out letter to Middle America asking them to complete his survey. Jordana Green and Paul Douglas shared the survey on their WCCO Radio show today. The letter reads:

“Politicians have spent too much time bickering and not enough time listening. Enough!

I want to hear from YOU.

I want to hear from the American heartland — the REAL America that lives outside of the DC-media fantasy bubble.

Now that we’ve passed the six-month mark of our presidency, I want you to take the Listening to America Survey to tell me the true sentiments, concerns, and interests of REAL America.

The mainstream media and Hollywood love to tell you “how America is feeling.” But they know nothing. They live in a world where you get to keep your job even if you fail to get anything done.

It’s time to tune them out. It’s time to shut off the noise and just LISTEN.

Just like on the campaign, I always like to go directly to the people. I asked our supporters to help prepare for our three big debates against Hillary. I asked what issues we should address. I asked for help creating our platform.

So please take this moment to turn off the very loud noise of Washington and take the Listening to America Survey.

Thank you,

Donald J. Trump”

Listening to America- President Trump Heartland Survey

