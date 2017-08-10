Search Continues For Missing Alexandria Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The search continues Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl in Alexandria who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.
Alexandria police say Jasmine Block was last seen at her home at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing black and red pajama pants and an unknown top. Her family says she disappeared from her home without her phone, keys and a backpack she normally carries. Her bike and scooter are still at her residence, according to her family.
Her family also says she is afraid of the dark and storms, and she hasn’t been heard from since Tuesday night.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Alexandria police or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.