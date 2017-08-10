Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the weekend where everybody is Irish and everybody is polish! Or at least you can pretend to be. We’re previewing the festivals celebrating both heritages in Workin’ for the Weekend.

2017 Irish Fair of Minnesota

The 2017 Irish Fair of Minnesota is this weekend at Harriet Island. For the 38th year thousands will gather for traditional Irish music, dance, food and of course the Best Legs in a Kilt Contest. The Irish Fair is Friday through Sunday and it’s free to attend.

THE LEGO® Americana Roadshow

This is the last weekend to check out THE LEGO® Americana Roadshow at Ridgedale Center. Ten one-of-a-kind, large scale models of American Landmarks made completely out of LEGO bricks including the U.S. Capitol Building, White House, Washington Monument, and more. Kids are sure to love the Lego brick play area and the Lego building activities.

Twin Cities Polish Festival

Immerse yourself in all things polish at the Twin Cities Polish Festival! Bring a blanket, take a seat on the lawn along the Old Main Street in Minneapolis and watch music and dance performances. There’s also traditional foods and beverages to enjoy.

3rd Annual NE Minneapolis Beer Mile

Finally, it’s the 3rd Annual NE Minneapolis Beer Mile. The race starts with each participant drinking a 12oz beer, then running a quarter mile. This is repeated 4 times until you complete a full mile. The fastest Beer Miler will take home the 2016 Beer Mile Cup. Your $25 entry fee includes race t-shirt, swag bag and beer during the race. Must be 21 years of age or older to participate.