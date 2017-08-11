4 Things To Know: Justine Damond Memorial, Lynx’s New Logo & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From a memorial planned for Justine Damond to the Minnesota Lynx unveiling a new logo, here are the four things to know for Friday, Aug. 11.

Justine Damond Memorial

The life of Justine Damond will be celebrated tonight. The 40-year-old was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor last month. It happened after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. A public memorial event will be held at Lake Harriet Band Shell tonight, starting at 6. Her fiance and father are among those scheduled to speak.

Applebee’s-IHOP Closures

A cost-cutting measure will lead to the closing of more than 100 Applebee locations and up to 25 I-Hops this year. The interim CEO says 2017 will be a transitional year for Applebee’s and they’re making the necessary investments for overall long-term brand health. We don’t know which locations will close yet.

Perseid Meteor Shower

Drag out your telescope. The Perseid meteor shower begins tonight and stretches into tomorrow night. It’s expected to have a higher than usual rate of about 150 meteors per hour. Duller meteors may be canceled out though, thanks to the three-quarter full moon. This shower happens annually when the Earth passes through remnants from the comet Swift-Tuttle.

Lynx New Logo

The Wolves aren’t the only team making changes. Friday night, the Minnesota Lynx will offer a sneak peek to fans of what the team’s new logo will be in 2018. It comes during halftime of their game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tipoff is at 7 o’clock. The Lynx will continue to use their current logo for the rest of this season.