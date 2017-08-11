Good Question: How Are Pain, Weather Connected?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you one of those people who can predict the weather with your bones?

Many people with joint pain or arthritis say their pain is worse when the weather takes a turn. So, Carol from Zimmerman wanted to know: How are pain and weather linked? Good Question.

This is a question that has scientists stumped and somewhat divided.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, a study from Tufts University found for every 10-degree drop in the temperature, there was an incremental increase in arthritic pain.

But in 2016, two studies matched people’s pain reports with weather reports. They found no link between the two, suggesting it could be more of a psychological effect.

There are some theories, though, about the link between pain and weather. The most accepted one has to do with barometric pressure.

Barometric pressure is the amount of force being pushed against a person by the atmosphere. According to Mark Blegen, professor of physiology at St. Catherine University, when the barometric pressure drops, there’s less force on the person and their joints. That could cause joints to swell and irritate the nerves around the joints.

