Trooper Vehicle In Gov. Dayton Motorcade Involved In Crash

August 11, 2017 7:47 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Mark Dayton, Minnesota State Patrol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota State Patrol vehicle that was part of Gov. Mark Dayton’s security detail was involved in a crash that sent a man to a hospital with noncritical injuries.

Police say the man was in a vehicle that collided with an unmarked State Patrol vehicle in the motorcade about 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul.

A state trooper also went to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

The car Dayton was in was not involved in the crash.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

