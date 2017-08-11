Goin’ To The Lake: Hutchinson (Day 2)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All summer long, we’re embracing lake life across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
In this week’s edition of Goin’ To The Lake, Frank Vascellaro and Mike Max hopped in the Mobile Weather Lab and headed west to Hutchinson!
It’s a short drive from the Twin Cities — but it feels like you’re a world away.
Located right along the south fork of the Crow River, Hutchinson has more than 14,000 people residents.
The Crow River Winery
The Crow River Winery is open to the public every day, where they host wine tastings and have a bistro that serves up appetizers and pizzas.
In the vineyard, you’ll find grapes developed at the University of Minnesota and made to grow in our climate. The most popular are the Marquette and Le Cresent.
Fishing On Belle Lake
Friday was a great day for some fishing on a local lake. Frank and Mike met up with local guide Chip Neubarth who took them out on Belle Lake to see what’s biting.
Neubarth is based out of Hutchinson, but fishes a lot of lakes all over the area. Whatever you catch, he will also fillet and bag it for you to take home!