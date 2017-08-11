Goin’ To The Lake: Hutchinson Family Aquatic Center & A Powered Parachute Ride

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (WCCO) — The Hutchinson Family Aquatic Center just opened this summer, and it has quickly become a popular spot on a nice summer day.
They’ve got three different water slides for kids of all ages to enjoy. There’s some that you go down all on your own, and others where you slide down on a tube.
There’s also a lazy river if you want to stay away from all the excitement of the slides, or you can just wait your turn under the giant bucket.
A Powered Parachute Ride
Since Mike had a rough day on the lake not catching any fish, we thought we’d give him a little chance to redeem himself and have a little fun.
He took a once-and-lifetime trip aboard a powered parachute and saw Hutchinson in a whole new light. A huge thanks to Kevin Olson from Lite Flight Powered Parachutes for taking us up. He’s a certified flight instructor and has his sport pilot license, and he also gives rides.