Father & Daughter Who Died In Lake Superior ID’d

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The father and daughter who lost their lives in Lake Superior Thursday have been identified.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Ryan Paul Fuglie and 10-year-old Lily Elizabeth Fuglie were pulled from the lake in Duluth after a 90-minute search effort by multiple agencies using five boats.
Fuglie’s other daughter alerted authorities after her father and sister disappeared while swimming off of Park Point Beach late Thursday afternoon.
The Duluth Fire Department said a red flag rip current warning was issued Thursday morning due to dangerous conditions on the lake.
Rescue crews battled waves as high as seven feet during the search effort. Two searchers were knocked out of their boat at one point. One of them was taken to Essentia Health hospital to be treated for inhaling water.
Ryan Fuglie was from Osceola, Wisconsin, and Lily Fuglie was from Hudson, Wisconsin.