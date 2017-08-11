Mall Of America, The Largest In The Nation, Celebrates 25 Years

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Twenty-five years ago, the biggest mall in America opened its doors right in our backyard.

Since then, Bloomington’s own Mall of America has hosted millions of visitors each year, earning a place in the fabric of our state and our country.

The mega mall was born when another legacy came to an end.

In 1982, the Twins and the Vikings said goodbye to the Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington and hello to the Metrodome downtown, leaving behind a big, empty space in the center of the suburbs that proved perfect for the biggest mall in America.

Seven years later, developers broke ground, leaving some skeptical about how successful the experiment would be.

“On Flag Day in 1989, when we broke ground…it was a little chilly that day, so the headlines were ‘Why Minnesota?’ How is this going to work?” said Jill Renslow, senior vice president of business development and marketing for Mall of America.

It did work and on Aug. 11, 1992, the mall opened its doors to a crowd of 150,000 people. The mall is home to 520 stores, upwards of 11,000 employees and has a nearly $2 billion economic impact on the state.

Officials credit that level of success to the mall’s ability to evolve and adapt, giving shoppers more than just a place to buy clothes or shoes.

“Mall of America changed the landscape of retail not only in Minnesota, but across the globe, creating that unique experience beyond just retail with something that had never been done before and setting the stage for what retail could look like in the future,” Renslow said.

Over the years, the mall has undergone a series of small facelifts, from the loss of Bloomingdale’s, one of its anchor department stores, to a change in its the theme parks sponsorship, from Camp Snoopy to Nickelodeon Universe, to the advent of the era of internet shopping.

“Staying fresh is what’s key,” Renslow. “Being able to bring those unique elements to our guests to give them reasons to come back.”

The mall also has partnerships with tech companies like Amazon and Uber to make sure that they can deliver a more convenient and personalized experience to shoppers.

The mall is hosting many events in honor of its 25th anniversary.

A complete list is available here.