After More Than 3 Years, Meadowbrook Golf Club Reopening

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than three years after being closed due to damage caused by flooding, the Meadowbrook Golf Club is reopening.

The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board (MPRB) says they already sold out tee times for Meadowbrook in one day. The golf course officially reopened Friday.

The golf course closed in June 2014 after record rainfalls flooded the course, causing significant damage.

“Meadowbrook Foreman Troy Tschida and his staff have been working hard to restore the course to playing conditions that are as good as, if not better than, before the 2014 flood. And while that work will continue through the fall and into 2018, Meadowbrook is in excellent shape and its staff is ready and waiting to once again welcome golfers,” the MPRB said in a statement.

The course will be open daily from sunrise to sunset. Restoration work will continue into 2018.

The golf club, which is technically located within three cities — Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Edina — is owned and operated by the MPRB.

The reopening announcement comes after it was announced that the MPRB voted 6-3 Wednesday to reduce the amount of groundwater being pumped away from the Hiawatha Golf Course, meaning the course will no longer exist in its current state after 2019.