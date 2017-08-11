Memorial For Justine Damond To Be Held Friday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Australian woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer responding to her 911 call will be remembered at a public memorial at a lake near her home.

The life of Justine Damond, 40, will be celebrated Friday night at Lake Harriet Band Shell in southwest Minneapolis.

Damond was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report hearing a possible sexual assault near her home.

Damond was engaged to be married in August. Her fiancé, Don Damond, and her father, John Ruszczyk, are among those scheduled to speak at the memorial, which will feature music by Minnesota pianist Steven C. Anderson. A Native American spiritual burning of sage will precede the service.

Those attending are encouraged to honor Justine Damond by wearing blue, one of her favorite colors. The memorial will end with a silent walk around Lake Harriet.

Her family also has set up the Justine Damond Social Justice Fund, which will support causes important to her, including those promoting equal treatment for all.

Noor’s partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators a noise startled him just before Damond approached their police SUV. Noor was in the passenger seat and shot Damond through the open driver-side window.

The two officers had not activated their body cameras. Minneapolis police officers are now required to have their body cameras on when they respond to calls and make traffic stops.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. Harrity was interviewed by the agency but Noor declined and, under state law, cannot be compelled to be interviewed.

Damond’s shooting death led to a shake-up at the top of the Minneapolis Police Department. Police Chief Janee Harteau resigned at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges, who said the department needed new leadership. Hodges nominated Medaria Arradondo, who had been assistant chief, to become chief.

This week a Minneapolis City Council committee unanimously endorsed Arradondo’s nomination.

