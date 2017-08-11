Minneapolis Shooting Sends 2 To Hospital

August 11, 2017 9:43 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Police Department, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were hospitalized and several suspects are in custody after a shooting in north Minneapolis Friday night, according to police.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:34 p.m. near the area of 21st Street and Irving Ave. N. Officers located two shooting victims, both with non-life threatening injuries. One male victim had a gunshot wound to his ankle, while another male suffered an injury from a ricocheted bullet.

Both victims were taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police stopped a vehicle in the area that fled from the scene, and several suspects were taken into custody. The incident is under investigation.

