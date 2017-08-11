Check out recipes from Cedar + Stone, Urban Table below.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Portion-1 order
Vessel- Long Rectangle Plate
Ingredients:
2 ea pieces pull apart cinnamon bread
2 oz mixed berry compote (Sub Recipe)
2 oz maple syrup
2 oz berry compote
1 oz French toast batter (Sub recipe)
1 oz Quinoa Crunch Mix (Sub recipe)
Powder sugar-garnish
Method:
1. Dip the bread in french toast batter and then dip in the crunch mixture
Berry Compote
Ingredients:
2 cups frozen berries
1 cup granulated white sugar
1 cup orange juice
2 tbsp. vanilla extract
1 stick cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Method:
Place all ingredients in a stock pot. Bring to a boil and cook until mixture is thickened. Remove cinnamon stick and chill.
Quinoa Crunch Mix
Ingredients:
2 Qts Puffed Quinoa
1 Qts Toasted Pecans
1 Qts Rice Krispies
2 cups Brown Sugar
½ cup Cinnamon
Method:
For Batter:
Ingredients:
1 gallon milk
1 quart pasteurized liquid eggs
2 cups granulated white sugar
1 tbsp. cinnamon powder
2 tbsp. vanilla extract
3 thick slices Sourdough bread
½ cup butter
Method:
Mix all ingredients thoroughly to form batter.
Crispy Chicken & Waffles
Portion: 1
Vessel: Long Rectangle Plate, 2 2 oz ramekins
Ingredients:
5 oz. chicken breast- pounded thin
2 oz French Toast Batter (Sub Recipe)
½ JW waffle cooked as per recipe and cut into two triangles
2 oz. local honey
2 oz. maple syrup
Seasoned (salt & pepper) AP flour as needed
Method:
Marinate chicken breast in buttermilk. Remove chicken from buttermilk and coat in seasoned flour. Immediately deep fry in 350 degree fryer until golden brown. Meanwhile, heat ½ of pre cooked JW waffle in oven.
Pick Up:
Place one half of JW waffle on desired serving vessel. Place fried chicken on top of waffle as shown in picture. Drizzle local honey over chicken and waffles and serve with maple syrup on the side.