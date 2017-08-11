Judge: Valerie Castile To Receive Full $3M Settlement

August 11, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: Officer-Involved Shooting, Philando Castile, Valerie Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A judge has ordered the mother of Philando Castile, a motorist fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer last summer, receive what remains of a $3 million settlement after attorneys are paid.

The judge decided in favor of Valerie Castile after reviewing letters from Philando Castile’s father, who wanted a portion of the settlement, and two half-brothers who did not ask for any money.

Castile was shot in July 2016 during a traffic stop by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Valerie Castile (credit: CBS)

