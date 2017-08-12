Police: 3 Injured In Overnight Shooting

August 12, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Minneapolis Saturday.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, just before 3 a.m. officers responding to a shooting on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue South found three men with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. Two victims have non-life threatening wounds, police said, while a third was shot in the abdomen and is currently in stable condition.

Police said there have been no arrests. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to text tips to 847411 or call 612-696-8477.

