4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Let’s take a look at the four things to do today.
1. The weekend celebration continues at the State Capitol. Gov. Mark Dayton cut the ribbon yesterday, marking the completion of the $310 million renovation project. Tens of thousands are expected to attend the celebration Saturday and Sunday, with tours of the building and much more. Fireworks are at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, choreographed to an all-Minnesota music soundtrack.
2. The Luxury Remodeling Tour starts. Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 6, Midwest Home is taking people inside homes where renovation projects with big-time budgets have been done. It’s a great way to meet remodelers and think of ways to make your own dream become a reality. Tickets cost $15.
3. The Irish Fair of Minnesota is a free annual event held on Harriet Island in St. Paul. This is the 38th year. Traditional music and dance, sports, a children’s tent and an array of food and drinks. The Irish Fair runs from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday.
4. The dog days of summer, Westonka-style. For dog owners, Mound is the place to be Saturday for the annual Dog Days Westonka. This event features a pet parade, plenty of vendors and dog Olympics. All the money raised helps pay for canine officers in the area. The event runs from 9 until 2 and it is free.