No Candy At This Year’s Anoka Halloween Parade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Halloween Capital of the World just announced this year’s parade will be missing one thing: Candy.
On Facebook, organizers of the Anoka parade blame a downturn of volunteering and large crowds, and say they’re having a hard time monitoring safety. They say several children went under vehicles in the street to get candy last year, and three floats were “mobbed.”
As a nonprofit, Anoka Halloween, Incorporated says any accident would threaten its existence and crush the festival. They’re looking for suggestions on how to keep people safe, and are brainstorming different ways to distribute candy.