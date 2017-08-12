Minnesota Hindus Celebrate Independence Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hindu Temple of Minnesota is normally a place of worship, but it was a space to celebrate a diverse culture Saturday.
Music, food and tradition were on display for the annual Cultural Heritage Day at the temple in Maple Grove.
In India, each state has significant differences in language, clothing and arts. Hindus from various backgrounds showcased their unique culture during the festival.
“We have religious activities every day in the temple, so these are some of the occasions where we don’t have any religious activities. It is more like fun and frolic, so people come and enjoy, and they see the diversity,” Akshaya Panda, president of the Hindu Society of Minnesota.
Cultural Heritage Day is also a celebration of India’s Independence Day.
This year marks the 70th anniversary since India gained its independence from the United Kingdom.