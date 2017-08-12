Committee Seeking 10K Volunteers For Minnesota Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you think you have what it takes to be a volunteer for the Minnesota Super Bowl, you’ll have to get in line.

“I haven’t gotten nervous yet so hopefully that will stay,” Jacquelyn Fritz, from Minneapolis, said.

The first round of interviews for “Crew 52” kicked off Saturday at City Center in downtown Minneapolis. The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will be choosing over 10,000 volunteers to help welcome guests from all over the world to Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52.

“This is the best outpouring of support any Super Bowl has ever received,” former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway said. “What we really want to do is just get the best people in here.”

Greenway, who wore the number 52 for the Vikings, will captain Crew 52. Around 1,200 applicants were interviewed Saturday, and thousands more will be interviewed until volunteers are chosen in the Fall. So what are officials looking for?

“What I want to see is people who are natural promoters of our state because that’s what brings [visitors] back,” Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch said.

Bausch said it helps if volunteers are knowledgeable about Minneapolis and Minnesota, or be ready to catch on and learn quickly during training. Interviews last anywhere from 20-30 minutes.

Volunteers don’t get paid but they do get some cool Super Bowl swag. Shifts range from four to six hours in length from Jan. 27 – Feb. 4 in 2018.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can apply here.