4 Things To Know: Trump’s Response To Charlottesville & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

Number One: Trump’s Response To Charlottesville

President Donald Trump is blaming “many sides” for the violent clashes between protesters and white supremacists in Virginia.

A woman died and dozens were hurt when a car rammed into a crowd of protesters Saturday.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Ohio was the driver.

His mom said she knew her son was going to a rally. She said she didn’t know it had anything to do with white supremacy.

Republicans and Democrats say Trump should be denouncing hate groups by name.

A neo-Nazi website is praising Trump for not condemning the white nationalist groups.

Number Two: Memorial Service For Ruth Berg

There’s going to be a memorial service this evening for the receptionist killed in the explosion at Minnehaha Academy a week and a half ago.

Ruth Berg, 47, had worked at the school for nearly 20 years.

The service is at 5 p.m. Sunday at the academy’s lower and middle school chapel in Minneapolis.

There is a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Number Three: State Capitol Celebration Continues

The grand reopening of the State Capitol continues Sunday.

You can tour the renovated capitol for free. The tours start at 9 a.m. and go every half-hour until 8 p.m.

Those on tour will see the golden chariot statue on top of the capitol dome, the governor’s office, the Senate Retiring Room, and the private Supreme Court Conference Room.

It took four years and $300 million to renovate the capitol.

Number Four: Major I-94 Ramp Closing

One of the busiest ramps in Minnesota is closing.

It’s the ramp from eastbound Interstate 394 to eastbound Interstate 94.

This ramp will be closed for two weeks for construction.

The 15-mile detour sends drivers south on Highway 100, east on Highway 62 and then north on Interstate 35W.