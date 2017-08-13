Apple Valley Basketball Star Tre Jones To Play For Duke

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Apple Valley senior Tre Jones is the top high school basketball player in Minnesota for the class of 2018, and he’s one of the best players in the nation.
Jones, ranked one of the top point guards in the country, announced Sunday that he will attend Duke next year and play basketball for coach Mike Krzyzewski. Tre Jones is the younger brother of Tyus Jones, who played one season at Duke and led the Blue Devils to a national championship.
Tyus Jones, after being named the Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA Final Four, declared for the NBA Draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Tyus Jones in the second round of that draft.
Tre Jones led Apple Valley to a state championship back in March and was named the Associated Press Player of the Year, and had scholarship offers from all over the country. His top schools included Minnesota, Duke, UCLA, Ohio State and Butler. Tre will follow in his older brother’s footsteps and play for Duke.
But before that, he’s aiming to lead the Apple Valley Eagles to another state championship.