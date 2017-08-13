1 Dead, 1 Missing Following Boat Crash On Mississippi River

August 13, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Boat Crash, Mississippi River, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and another is missing following a Saturday evening boat crash on the Mississippi River.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says the single-boat crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on the Wisconsin side of the river, across from the Wildcat Park and Marina near Brownsville.

Seven people were on board the boat when the accident happened. One woman was killed, another person went missing and five people were brought to a hospital with injuries.

Houston County officials say they are assisting their Wisconsin counterparts in finding the missing person.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch