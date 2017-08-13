1 Dead, 1 Missing Following Boat Crash On Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and another is missing following a Saturday evening boat crash on the Mississippi River.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says the single-boat crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on the Wisconsin side of the river, across from the Wildcat Park and Marina near Brownsville.
Seven people were on board the boat when the accident happened. One woman was killed, another person went missing and five people were brought to a hospital with injuries.
Houston County officials say they are assisting their Wisconsin counterparts in finding the missing person.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.