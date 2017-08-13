Man In Critical Condition After Downtown Minneapolis Stabbing

August 13, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Downtown Minneapolis, Minneapolis, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an early Sunday morning stabbing in downtown Minneapolis has left a man in critical condition.

Sgt. Catherine Michal says the stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Washington Avenue North. Officers responding to a report of a fight and found the victim suffering from stab wounds to his chest and arm.

Officers placed the man’s arm in a tourniquet until paramedics arrived. An ambulance brought the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Michal says no suspect information is available at this time.

