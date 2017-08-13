Community Remembers Minnehaha Academy Explosion Victim Ruth Berg

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Friends, family and community members came together on Sunday to remember the life of Ruth Berg, the second victim of the natural gas explosion that destroyed Minnehaha Academy earlier this month.

The 47-year-old receptionist was engaged to be married this fall and leaves behind an adult daughter.

Her fiancé, Mark Burrington, tells WCCO-TV Ruth loved the rain. So the day’s weather was a fitting tribute to the woman he was supposed to marry next month.

“Ruth absolutely loved the rain. Our first day we went out, we ran around a cemetery in the rain. She loves the rain, so this is par for the course, actually,” said Burrington.

It’s been 11 days since that deadly explosion and while officials continue to search for answers, loved ones and family members are no closer to understanding how Ruth’s bright smile was taken away so suddenly.

“It’s been more like one long day, one long, really bad day for most of us,” said Burrington.

Just yesterday, Mark found Ruth’s phone and in it were pictures of the dress she was supposed to wear to their wedding.

“My life… has been nothing but Ruth. I’m either talking to Ruth, talking about Ruth or she is sitting right next to me,” said Burrington.

Now instead of gathering at a wedding, her family and friends are gathering at her memorial service, left wondering what life will look like without Ruth.

“For me, this starts tomorrow when all of this is over. I don’t know what I am going to do,” said Burrington.

The family of Ruth Berg requested that no cameras be allowed into the wake or the memorial service.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A service was held last Sunday for the other victim, 82-year-old custodian John Carlson.