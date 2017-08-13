Minnesotans To Stand With Charlottesville Counter-Protesters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are planning to stand in solidarity with the counter-protesters who were injured and killed in confrontations with white supremacist groups this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
On Sunday night, a group “with no particular affiliation” is holding a vigil at Bde Maka Ska, also known as Lake Calhoun, at 8:22 p.m. According to a Facebook event post, the vigil-goers will walk around the lake at dusk, carrying lights as symbols of “hope, healing and justice.” Hundreds are expected to attend.
On Monday, a demonstration against racism is slated to take place outside the Republican Party office in Minneapolis. The protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be staged on Franklin Avenue. Organizers say white supremacists have been emboldened since the election of President Donald Trump.
The two events come in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, where several people were injured and one woman was killed. The bloodshed happened following a gathering of Neo-Nazi and white nationalist groups who were protesting the removal of a Confederate statue in a public park.
Tensions escalated between the white supremacists and counter-protesters until 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, drove a car into a group of counter-protesters. Nineteen people were injured and a 32-year-old woman was killed. Fields is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Fields’ mother, Samantha Bloom, told reporters that she didn’t know her son was going to participate in a white supremacist rally, adding that she thought the demonstration had something to do with Trump.
Following the violence, the the president blamed “many sides” in a public address, adding that that bigotry and hatred have a long history in the country. After, many Democrats and Republicans criticized him for now explicitly denouncing white supremacist groups.