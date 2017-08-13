Police: 1 Dead In North Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Sunday night and they are seeking a suspect.
Minneapolis police were called at about 7:20 p.m. to a report of shots fired on the 3500 block of Emerson Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found an adult male inside a home who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has not been identified.
Minneapolis police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide. No arrests have been made, and anyone with information should call police.