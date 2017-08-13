Sheriff: ATV Explodes In Otter Tail County, No Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an ATV is a total loss after an explosion Saturday afternoon in Otter Tail County, but its owner was not injured.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at about 12:41 p.m. near Vergas after getting a report of a loud explosion and an ATV on fire. Sheriff’s deputies as well as firefighters from Pelican Rapids and Vergas responded to the scene.
When they arrived, a fire was contained to the ATV and didn’t damage any nearby buildings. The owner, a 53-year-old man from Vergas, said he was driving the ATV and had it parked in the driveway. He went inside a residence for about 10 minutes when he heard a loud explosion. He went outside to find the ATV engulfed in flames.
There were no injuries in the incident.