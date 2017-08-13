Overnight Shooting In St. Paul Leaves Man Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul are investigating after an overnight shooting left a man with a bullet wound in his arm.

St. Paul police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Earl Street and Suburban Avenue, in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.

At the scene, responding officers found a car that had struck two parked vehicles. Inside was a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on his left arm.

Emergency crews brought the victim to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooting was not random. No arrests have been made.

