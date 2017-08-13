Authorities Seek Suspect After Chase Ends In Crash Near Interlachen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are seeking a suspect after a chase ended early Sunday morning in a crash near Interlachen Country Club in Edina.
The Hopkins Police Department says the incident started just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Blake Road and Excelsior Boulevard. A police chase with a suspect ended with the suspect vehicle crashing near Interlachen Country Club.
The suspect fled the vehicle on foot, but authorities say they don’t believe the suspect is an ongoing threat at this time. What led up to the chase is under investigation.