Authorities Seek Suspect After Chase Ends In Crash Near Interlachen

August 13, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Hopkins Police Department, Interlachen Country Club, Police Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are seeking a suspect after a chase ended early Sunday morning in a crash near Interlachen Country Club in Edina.

The Hopkins Police Department says the incident started just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Blake Road and Excelsior Boulevard. A police chase with a suspect ended with the suspect vehicle crashing near Interlachen Country Club.

The suspect fled the vehicle on foot, but authorities say they don’t believe the suspect is an ongoing threat at this time. What led up to the chase is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch